Pitt County and Greenville prepare for snowy conditions

City and state officials in Greenville say they have been busy getting crews and equipment ready for the snow.

Plows are out and trucks are ready for the snow expected for Thursday night.

Jordan Davenport, Pitt County DOT Maintenance Engineer says, "Today we are just getting everything mounted on the trucks getting it secure that way you know when the time comes for us to respond the fleet will be ready to roll out. You know we'll have everything on and ready to go."

Kevin Mulligan is the Public Works Director for the Greenville and says the city has been meeting all day and keeping watch over the weather. "We expect that our bridges will become slick areas that do not have the ground surrounding the road."

Greenville says at this point they don't expect any impacts to their transit or solid waste services but they will make that call Thursday.

Pitt County is ready for winter weather and have ten snow plows ready just in case.

