Pitt County Sheriff's Office says husband & wife dead in murder suicide

The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office says two people are dead following a murder suicide Monday afternoon.

The sheriff’s office says at about 2:11 in the afternoon, deputies and paramedics from Pitt County E.M.S., responded to 1211 Frankie Coburn Rd. Greenville for a reported shooting.

When deputies arrived on the scene they discovered two victims dead from apparent gunshot wounds.

Investigators say they determined the shooting was a murder suicide involving a husband and wife.

Deputies say 46-year-old William Michael Lindsey shot his wife, 38-year-old Felicia Lynette Lindsey, before turning the gun on himself.

No further information is being released at this time.

