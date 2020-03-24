Pitt County Sheriff's Office says husband & wife dead in murder suicide

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office says two people are dead following a murder suicide Monday afternoon.
The sheriff’s office says at about 2:11 in the afternoon, deputies and paramedics from Pitt County E.M.S., responded to 1211 Frankie Coburn Rd. Greenville for a reported shooting.
When deputies arrived on the scene they discovered two victims dead from apparent gunshot wounds.
Investigators say they determined the shooting was a murder suicide involving a husband and wife.
Deputies say 46-year-old William Michael Lindsey shot his wife, 38-year-old Felicia Lynette Lindsey, before turning the gun on himself.
No further information is being released at this time.