Pitt County Sheriff's Office says SRO's are extensively trained

Parents across the state have been reacting to the disturbing video of a Vance County school resource officer slamming an 11-year-old student to the ground twice and eventually dragging him off-camera.

The officer, identified as Warren Durham, now faces charges of assault on a child under 12, misdemeanor child abuse, and willful failure to discharge his duties as a deputy sheriff. If convicted, the most he could face is 120 days in jail.

Becky Rappleyea is a mother of five. She couldn't believe this happened.

"Well, it was really shocking. I don't think I've ever seen a video like that before,' said Rappleyea.

She says she wouldn't want her child to ever be in that position, and after speaking to her child, would have rushed to the school for answers.

Rappleyea said, "I really worry about that child and their family. If that was my child, I'd be furious."

Sgt. Lee Darnell, PIO for the Pitt County Sheriff's Office, once worked as a school resource officer or SRO. There are 26 SRO's in Pitt County. Darnell says they go through extensive training and are very carefully selected. He says it takes patience, a certain personality, experience, and bond development. And he explains that there is a difference between how situations are handled at elementary, middle, or high school and adults.

"Choosing the right person with the right experience and temperament is important. And we take great pains to do that," Darnell continues, "You don't put a young, aggressive officer who wants to take people to jail every day into a school environment."

Darnell says this type of aggression was always the last resort when he faced any issues as an SRO. He says it usually takes good communication and de-escalating skills.

"It certainly never got physical until there was no other option," said Darnell.

Durham had been with the department for two years with no prior incidents raising concern, according to the Vance County Sheriff. Darnell says due to their training that's ahead of the game, he's confident it won't happen in Pitt County.

"I don't see this kind of a situation happening here," Darnell said.

Rappleyea adds that there is no excuse for that officer's behavior.

"For an adult to harm a child in that way; they don't have the ability to protect themselves the same way an adult does," said Rappleyea, "Not only is that going to affect that child and his family, but once everybody finds out, I mean, are children going to be afraid of school? Are they going to be afraid of their teachers?"

Darnell adds, "I can only imagine being one of the children involved and what that would do socially when you come back to school."

Since the child didn't face any serious injuries, the officer only faces misdemeanor charges. The child is expected to follow up with a doctor on Monday.