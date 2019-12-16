Pitt County Sheriff's Office delivers Christmas gifts for senior citizens

Hundreds of seniors in Pitt County are getting the gift of Christmas from the sheriff's office this year.

Pitt County Sheriff Paula Dance and other members of the sheriff's office, helped to deliver gifts to seniors throughout the county.

Seniors provided a list of the things they wanted this year and Sheriff Dance says the community stepped up in a big way to help meet the needs of so many.

Often these seniors aren't able to leave their homes or they might be feeling lonely during the holiday season. Several of them asked for food and the sheriff says this is eye-opening news and a chance for the community to help even more.

Dance says, "Many of the seniors this year were asking for food rather than presents. I find that a little striking that they are asking for food. It should compel us as a community to do better."

Dance also says that the Pitt County Detention Center collected more than 1,700 food items to donate.

