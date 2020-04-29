Pitt County Schools seeks feedback on virtual learning

A lot of parents have turned their homes into a work space and it can be tough to balance the two.

So Pitt County Schools released a survey Monday to parents, looking for feedback on virtual learning.

The survey went over virtual learning, parents stress levels, kids stress levels and what kind of support the family gets from teachers.

Parents for Public Schools Director, Kylene Dibble, says having a multiple child home can be tough when it comes to virtual learning.

“So it’s been just really amazing to have the opportunity to share our voices as parents with those who make the decisions that impact our families and kids the most,” said Dibble.

She said having the survey sent out was important because it gives the parents a chance to have their voices heard.

More than 1,000 parents responded in less than 24 hours to the survey.

Parents for Public Schools partnered with Pitt County Schools to offer a workshop to parents, to train and help them with virtual learning, stress levels and other areas they may need help in.

“Parents wanted to be heard, I think we wanted to know honestly how things were going, with how parents were managing their daily tasks, said Jennifer Johnson, Spokesperson for Pitt County Schools.

The workshop is online, from 5:30 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Thursday night.

A Zoom link is on the Pitt County Schools Facebook page and Parents for Public Schools of Pitt County Facebook page.

