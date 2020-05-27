Pitt County Schools ready for graduation ceremonies

To celebrate the class of 2020, Pitt County Schools in-person graduation ceremonies will begin next week.

The school system says they are moving forward with this plan, but guests will be limited.

Ceremonies will be held at the local high schools beginning next Monday, June 1st, and extend through Monday, June 8th. But they say the weather could affect those plans.

The school system says many safety protocols will be in place, and they are also live streaming the events as well.

Jennifer Johnson, Pitt County Schools Spokesperson says, "In consultation with the support of our local health officials and our law enforcement officials, we are going ahead with our graduation plans, and we will have a live and limited attendance graduation ceremonies."

The school system says they are waiting for guidance from North Carolina Department of Public Instruction and other state officials to formulate the reopening plan for the fall.

