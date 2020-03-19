Pitt County Schools prepare to roll out student online instruction

A plan is in place for Pitt County School students who will begin online learning at home due to the coronavirus spread.

The Pitt County Board of Education met Wednesday evening to discuss the virtual curriculum that every student will have access to.

A mandatory teacher workday is Friday for all Pitt County Elementary teachers. All middle and high school teachers have their mandatory workday on Monday.

The workday allows teachers time to train on the virtual curriculum that will be used for all schools.

The curriculum is available for students who have internet at home as well as for those who do not have internet service.

If students don’t have internet access, a paper packet can be dropped off by a school bus that also drops off lunches to students who need them.

Chrome books will also be provided if needed for homes. Assistant Superintendent of Curriculum and Instruction Dr. Steve Lassiter said he knows the virtual curriculum will be a learning process for everyone, but said every subject will be taught and available.

Lassiter said parents will be able to watch YouTube videos and other instructional tools at home to provide the best learning opportunity for their students.

“Well, that will be up to the teacher in terms of determining the flexibility in their time that they have available for students. We certainly will be flexible, given that a parent may be at work, and so when that parent comes home, that may be the only time they have to sit down with their child to support them with the work,” Lassiter said.

Dr. Lassiter also said communication is key and talking with teachers and instructors to help find the best system will help.

All new students who need to enroll in school can still visit the school in their zoned area for assistance.