Pitt County Schools plan for outdoor graduations

High school seniors in Pitt County may actually get a traditional graduation after all.

Pitt County Schools have come up with a tentative graduation plan for students, based on what the state wide guidelines will be by the date of the first scheduled ceremony, which is June 1st.

After schools were closed due to the coronavirus, some Pitt County residents thought high school graduation wasn’t going to happen.

Pitt county schools developed the plan after asking parents and staff what they wanted.

Storm James is a senior at J.H. Rose and said, “It’s great knowing that I’ll be able to see everybody one more time because knowing when we left school, we didn’t know that it was going to be the last time we saw everybody and last time we were going to be able to walk into Rose.”

Pitt County Schools Spokesperson Jennifer Johnson says, “We’ve all had to make very difficult decisions and really just trying to provide something in a limited way that at least allows those seniors, themselves and a few guests to come and enjoy a traditional graduation."

The graduations will be at the football fields of the individual schools, rather than Minges Coliseum, like in the past.

Each senior is allowed two guests who must wear masks in order to enter the stadium.

Pitt County Schools said the best way to be socially distant is by having the ceremony outside.

The graduation ceremony will be altered slightly but PCS said it’ll be as traditional, and safe as possible.

J.H. Rose Coach Ronald Vincent said he's just excited to see everyone one more time.

He said, “I just miss them. They are great people and they are going to be awesome. People talk about the kids of today. The kids of today are great. The future of the country is going to be fine.”

This is a tentative plan and Pitt County Schools said that graduation isn’t mandatory for seniors and it will be live-streamed on their YouTube channel.

They said wanted to do something to honor the Class of 2020 and say each high school is a little different so if you have questions about graduation, you can call or email your school directly.