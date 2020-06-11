Pitt County Register of Deeds employee tests positive for COVID-19

A Pitt County employee has tested positive for COVID-19.

County officials say that an employee with the Register of Deeds office contracted the virus.

We’re told that employee works within the Vital Records division.

Officials say the employee was showing mild symptoms which included cough, and that they sought testing earlier this week.

The risk of exposure to the public from this employee was “very minimal” due to safety measures in place, the county says.

Officials tell us the employee is self-isolating while exposed employees are being quarantined and tested.

The vital records division will be temporarily unavailable to the public during this time.