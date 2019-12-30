Pitt County Health director reacts to age change to 21 to buy tobacco products

From the grocery store to vape shops signs are already up with the new age limit to buy cigarettes, increasing from 18 to 21 across the country, including North Carolina.

President Donald Trump signed a new law raising the age to buy tobacco. It's all part of a $1.4 trillion sweeping spending bill needed to prevent a government shutdown that includes 12 weeks paid parental leave, a raise for military troops, and southern border wall funding.

Illegal tobacco products for those under the age limit include cigarettes, cigars, as well as e-cigarettes.

Pitt County Public Health Director Dr. John Silvernail sees benefits for the new law. "I think it's about long-term health effects and it's about, uh, deferring the decision to start until one is ready and sometimes we need to protect people from some of these things."

Silvernail says acquiring a significant tobacco use history at a young age can lead to lifelong harm.

