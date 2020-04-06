Pitt County Health Department continuing restaurant inspections

Health leaders are ensuring safety inspections continue at restaurants during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Pitt County Health Department monitors 650 restaurants, completing 1,700 inspections each year.

Workers are still carrying out routine inspections, but officials are also stepping up encouragement of good hygiene.

They want restaurant employees to wash their hands more frequently hands, and stay home if their sick.

Amy Hattem, Pitt County Deputy Health Director says, "Our inspection guidelines have not changed. The person in charge of the restaurant is always responsible for following the state guidelines to ensure that food is served safely to the public."

All restaurants statewide are only offering takeout or delivery service, following Governor Cooper's executive order.