Pitt County EMS using GPS to dispatch closest help

Emergency Medical Services in Pitt County rolled out new technology Monday to better locate emergency help to residents who call 911.

The new GPS technology helps people in Pitt County be able to call 911 and get assistance from the closest EMS ambulance.

The technology is called the Automatic Vehicle Locator, or AVL and will help paramedics get to an emergency quicker.

The AVL shows 911 dispatchers where ambulances are so they can send the closest one instead of assigning an ambulance to a certain area or district.

EMS leaders say paramedics can potentially save time to get to urgent or life-threatening calls faster.

"Sometimes units aren't always in the middle of their district or there's a call on the far end -- and there might be a unit that is technically closer. It lets us see that unit's closer so we can dispatch that unit to that area,” said Paramedic Nikki Oriani.

Paramedics say they try to arrive at an emergency within 8-10 minutes, 15 minutes at the latest.

GPS technology is expected to reduce response times.