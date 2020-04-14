Pitt County Council on Aging supporting seniors isolated at home

A local agency is supporting senior citizens isolated at home during the pandemic and there are ways that you can help.

The Pitt County Council on Aging has had to close its doors to its senior citizen visitors and stopped normal activities.

Director Rich Zeck says they are trying to support seniors by delivering more Meals on Wheels than ever before. He says it's very important to keep the senior population mentally engaged and asks the public to donate puzzles, word search games, and crossword puzzles.

He also says many seniors were not able to go to stores and stock up on staples like toilet paper and hygiene needs and asks for donations of those items as well.

Zeck says the biggest challenge is making sure know they aren't forgotten.

And you can contact the Pitt County Council on aging to donate items, or to volunteer with the Meals on Wheels program.