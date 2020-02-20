CHECK YOUR POLLING PLACE: Inclement weather in Pitt County could change hours

The Pitt County Board of Elections unanimously approved that all one-stop polling places will closed based on the inclement weather policy of the facility owner.

Agricultural Center – Pitt County

County Office Building, PATS Conference Room – Pitt County

Center at Alice F. Keene Park – Pitt County

ECU Student Center – East Carolina University

Winterville Fire Station, Community Room – Town of Winterville

This means these specific polling places will close at the discretion of the property owner. Board of Elections officials say to watch out for closings at Pitt County Government Offices, East Carolina University campus, and the Town of Winterville Government Offices.

