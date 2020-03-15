Pitt County Board of Education holds emergency meeting on coronavirus

The Pitt County Board of Education is holding an emergency meeting to discuss the district's response to the coronavirus.

At the meeting, board officials said all staff members at Pitt County public schools will come to work Monday, March 16. Officials say they will be going in to schools daily to sanitize classrooms.

The board is also working out a plan to make sure students in need get the meals over the next two weeks. They say meal distribution for kids will be similar to summer programs. Students will be able to get grab and go lunch at whichever school is most convenient for them.

The board is also working with churches and other programs to get food to kids on the weekends and in the evenings.

Governor Cooper ordered all schools close across the state for at least two weeks starting Monday, March 16 to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The meeting is still going on and we will update this story as soon as we learn more.