UPDATE: Pitt County Board of Commissioners issue two-week stay home order

GREENVILLE, NC (WITN) - Pitt County Board of Commissioners approved to enact a "Stay Home" order for all unincorporated areas of the county.
This does not mean there is a stay home order in effect for the City of Greenville or other towns, unless the city or town declares it themselves.
This order limits all non-essential travel within the unincorporated areas of the county, and limits gatherings to 10 people or less.
The order will last from 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, March 25 until April 8th. Officials say they will re-evaluate if necessary.
Essential services include:
-Healthcare Operations and Essential Infrastructure, grocery stores, farmers' markets, farm and produce stands, supermarkets, food banks,
convenience stores, and other establishments engaged in the retail sale of canned food
-Food cultivation, including farming, livestock, and fishing; Businesses that provide food, shelter, social services, and other necessities of life for economically disadvantaged or otherwise needy individuals, Newspapers, television, radio, and other media services.
-Gas stations and auto-supply, auto-repair, and related facilities
-Banks and related financial institutions
-Hardware stores
-Plumbers, electricians, exterminators, and other service providers who provide services that are necessary to maintaining the safety, sanitation, and essential operation of residences, essential activities, and essential businesses
-Businesses providing mailing and shipping services, including post office boxes
-Educational institutions
-Laundromats, dry cleaners, and laundry service providers
-Restaurants and other facilities that prepare and serve food, but only for delivery or carry out.
-Businesses that supply products needed for people to work from home
-Businesses that supply other essential businesses with the support or supplies necessary to operate
-Businesses that ship or deliver groceries, food, goods or services directly to residences
-Airlines, taxis, and other private transportation providers providing transportation services necessary for Essential Activities and other purposes expressly authorized
-Home-based care for seniors, adults, or children
-Residential facilities include hotels, motels, shared rental units and shelters
-Professional services, such as legal or accounting services, when necessary to assist incompliance with legally mandated activities
-Childcare facilities providing services that enable employees exempted from the provisions of this Proclamation of Emergency Restrictions to work as permitted.
-Childcare must be carried out in stable groups of 50 or fewer ("stable" means that the same 50 or fewer children and staff are in the same group each day).