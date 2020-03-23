UPDATE: Pitt County Board of Commissioners issue two-week stay home order

Pitt County Board of Commissioners approved to enact a "Stay Home" order for all unincorporated areas of the county.

This does not mean there is a stay home order in effect for the City of Greenville or other towns, unless the city or town declares it themselves.

This order limits all non-essential travel within the unincorporated areas of the county, and limits gatherings to 10 people or less.

The order will last from 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, March 25 until April 8th. Officials say they will re-evaluate if necessary.

Essential services include:

-Healthcare Operations and Essential Infrastructure, grocery stores, farmers' markets, farm and produce stands, supermarkets, food banks,

convenience stores, and other establishments engaged in the retail sale of canned food

-Food cultivation, including farming, livestock, and fishing; Businesses that provide food, shelter, social services, and other necessities of life for economically disadvantaged or otherwise needy individuals, Newspapers, television, radio, and other media services.

-Gas stations and auto-supply, auto-repair, and related facilities

-Banks and related financial institutions

-Hardware stores

-Plumbers, electricians, exterminators, and other service providers who provide services that are necessary to maintaining the safety, sanitation, and essential operation of residences, essential activities, and essential businesses

-Businesses providing mailing and shipping services, including post office boxes

-Educational institutions

-Laundromats, dry cleaners, and laundry service providers

-Restaurants and other facilities that prepare and serve food, but only for delivery or carry out.

-Businesses that supply products needed for people to work from home

-Businesses that supply other essential businesses with the support or supplies necessary to operate

-Businesses that ship or deliver groceries, food, goods or services directly to residences

-Airlines, taxis, and other private transportation providers providing transportation services necessary for Essential Activities and other purposes expressly authorized

-Home-based care for seniors, adults, or children

-Residential facilities include hotels, motels, shared rental units and shelters

-Professional services, such as legal or accounting services, when necessary to assist incompliance with legally mandated activities

-Childcare facilities providing services that enable employees exempted from the provisions of this Proclamation of Emergency Restrictions to work as permitted.

-Childcare must be carried out in stable groups of 50 or fewer ("stable" means that the same 50 or fewer children and staff are in the same group each day).