Pitt County Arts Council raising money for struggling artists

The Pitt County Arts Council is raising money for local artists struggling during the pandemic.

The Arts Relief Fund is seeking donations from council members, local galleries and the community.

Many artists rely on performances and sales of their work to make money, things the pandemic has made difficult.

Sarah Lazure, Emerge Art Gallery Marketing and Finance Coordinator says, "So for our first round we're evaluating the funds and applications every two weeks. For our first round we had $38,000 worth of need and we were able to raise $1,000, so we gave $50.00 each to the twenty applicants."

The second round of money is going out to artists this week.

You can learn how to donate to the artists fund at the arts council's website.