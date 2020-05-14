Pitt Community College summer camps going virtual

Pitt Community College will still be hosting its annual summer camps-- only this year, they are virtual.

Pitt Community College says it will launch its annual Explore! Summer Camps online starting in June. Camp coordinators say this will help parents keep their kids engaged and learning interactively once school is out.

The camps include everything from STEM, ar, music and cooking. They are geared towards kids ages 6-18.

To learn more about the programs offered and when they run, click here.​​

You can register online up until one week before the camp begins.

