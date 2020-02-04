Pitt Community College partnering with Mayne Pharma to provide scholarships

Mayne Pharma Inc. is partnering with Pitt Community College to provide students with scholarship opportunities.

Pitt Community College says eight students in the biotechnology department are eligible to receive a $2,000 scholarship per semester for up to four semesters.

The scholarships are provided by Mayne Pharma Inc. Students who receive the scholarship are expected to work at Mayne Pharma for at least two years after graduation. They will also be eligible for a part-time paid internship there.

Current students and high school students planning to attend PCC are eligible to apply.

There will be an info session for students and their families on Monday, March 2 from 6:30- 7:30 p.m. in the Williams Science Building Auditorium on campus.

The applications are open now through April 1. You can find more information here.​.