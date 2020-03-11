Pitt Community College limits student and staff travel amid coronavirus in state

The coronavirus continues to spread, and Pitt Community College is taking precautions ahead of any possible outbreak in the East.

To limit the spread of the virus, PCC is suspending all college-related non-essential travel for students and employees. This includes planned events like field trips and conferences.

Although some employees say the precautions won't make a difference because students are already traveling for spring break, school leaders say it's in students' best interests, citing concerns about a lack of health insurance coverage for a large portion of the Pitt County community.

"An infection for them, is a trip to the emergency room, and that's thousands of dollars," said, PCC's Vice-President of Administrative Services Rick Owens.

In addition to the limited travel, PCC will also implement stricter cleaning protocol, including more sanitization and a rule to throw food away outside.

One employee said, although he had to cancel one conference he looked forward to attending, he knows it's the best option for students, employees, and their loved ones.

"I have a family. My wife and my children to come back home to, and it's always family first. I just wanna do all I can to ensure that they are safe," he said.

Study abroad trips will not be part of the current decision. School leaders will decide if students will be able to go on those trips in a couple of weeks.