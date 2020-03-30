Pitt Community College hosts Spring Scholarship Auction online

PITT COUNTY, NC (WITN) - As events and fundraisers across the east are cancelled because of coronavirus concerns, one fundraiser is still going on -- online.
Pitt Community College was planning to hold the Spring Scholarship Auction last week, but instead switch the format to online auction.
The auction is on handbid this week and next. There are more than 120 items up for auction and a raffle item of diamond earrings.
Proceeds will help fund student scholarships.
The bidding ends on April 5 at 8 p.m. Items will then be shipped or arrangements will be made for winners to pick up items when it is safe to do so.