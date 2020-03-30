Pitt Community College hosts Spring Scholarship Auction online

As events and fundraisers across the east are cancelled because of coronavirus concerns, one fundraiser is still going on -- online.

Pitt Community College was planning to hold the Spring Scholarship Auction last week, but instead switch the format to online auction.

The auction is on handbid​ this week and next. There are more than 120 items up for auction and a raffle item of diamond earrings.

Proceeds will help fund student scholarships.

The bidding ends on April 5 at 8 p.m. Items will then be shipped or arrangements will be made for winners to pick up items when it is safe to do so.