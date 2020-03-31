Pitt Community College employee tests positive for coronavirus

Pitt County has 26 confirmed cases of the coronavirus and one of those works at a community college.

Pitt Community College says no students were exposed and very few of their employees are at risk. Rick Owens, vice president of administrative services, says the college reviewed security cam footage to see who was in close contact with the employee.

Owens says their employee is doing well in isolation and this has hit hard for everyone in what he says is a tight-knit campus.