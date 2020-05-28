Pitt Co. man on $5.5 million bond after arrest on child sex charges

A Pitt County man accused of sex crimes involving a child is in jail on a $5.5 million bond.

Pitt County deputies say on April 17th they began investigating reports of child sexual abuse involving Aaron McLawhon who lives on Tucker Road outside of Simpson.

The 38-year-old man was arrested today on three counts of statutory sexual offense with a child by adult, and indecent liberties with a child.

Deputies say the man and the victim knew each other, and he remains in jail.

