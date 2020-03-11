Pitt & Onslow County Schools continuing to monitor coronavirus

Both Pitt and Onslow County Schools say they continue to monitor coronavirus and for now, classes are not being impacted.

Pitt County Schools says with the guidance of Pitt County Public Health and the Center for Disease Control, they have asked our school staff and nurses to monitor any developing patterns in student health, follow flu protocol and advise students of proper hygiene techniques and continue to routinely wipe down surfaces using disinfectant.

The district says it will activate a preparedness and response plan for pandemic flu, with any necessary modifications, if called for.

While North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper has declared a state of emergency to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19, school officials say it is important to note that state officials have specifically recommended that schools not be closed at this time.

No international, school-sponsored field trips are being allowed or approved at this time. National, state, and local school trips are being reviewed and assessed on a case-by case basis and considering a variety of factors.

Onlsow County Schools says they continue to closely watch information from the CDC and work closely with the Onslow County HealthDepartment.

They say current guidance from OCHD indicates there is no need to close schools.

OCS will not be canceling any currently planned student or staff travel. However, district and school administrators have been asked to not plan any additional field trips or travel at this time.

