PirateFest in Greenville canceled

A staple community event in uptown Greenville is canceled to help stop the spread of coronavirus.

Uptown Greenville officials announced PirateFest will be canceled. The event was scheduled for April 17 and 18.

The city says they are following the guidelines from the Center for Disease Control & Prevention to cancel all events larger than 50 people over the next 8 weeks.

"While we are saddened that we will not be able to produce this amazing community festival, we know the safety of our citizens, vendors, and entertainers are the priority. We are already planning for 2021, and transferring our efforts to making next year's festival the best yet," said Executive Director of Emerge Gallery and Co-Producer of PirateFest Holly Garriott.

The 15th annual PirateFest is scheduled for for April 9 and 10 of 2021.