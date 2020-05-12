Pirate Nation raises nearly $40K for coronavirus relief on Giving Tuesday Now

East Carolina University raised nearly $40,000 on Giving Tuesday Now, a global day of philanthropy created to respond to the unprecedented need caused by the coronavirus.

The May 5 initiative inspired generosity from across Pirate Nation as donors and organizations gave to student emergency funds and other university COVID-19 relief efforts.

One of the largest donations was from the Delta Dental Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Delta Dental of North Carolina, Michigan, Indiana and Ohio.

The foundation's $10,000 gift to the School of Dental Medicine will help faculty, residents and staff continue providing emergency care for patients during the pandemic at ECU clinics and the school's eight community service learning centers.

Many students have faced challenges caused by the coronavirus, from lost wages from canceled jobs and internships to food insecurity to trouble paying rent. The university has received more than 1,200 requests for aid, with an average of 30 requests coming in daily.

The money raised on Giving Tuesday Now adds to the $72,000 raised for student emergency funds since the start of the coronavirus, as well as $53,000 from UNC System fundraising support.