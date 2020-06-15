Pine Knoll Shores police reward kids' good deeds with sweet tickets

Pine Knoll Shores police officers are at it again this year. They're handing out tickets to children, and the kids are anxious to get the sweet ticket for ice cream or candy.

Officers created the program and are bringing it back this summer to build positive lasting connections with local children and reward them for good deeds.

Police Chief Ryan Thompson said, "It's our core mission, not just to protect the lives and property of our residents and our visitors but to know them, and know what's going on in their neighborhood."

The police department is now on the lookout for kids doing the right thing in their town this summer and they have a sweet reward for them.

The AB Ice Cream and Candy Shoppe in Atlantic Beach partnered with the police department for the first time last year, and now this year they increased the number of tickets they've given to the department to share with students doing good deeds.

"It's something that's pretty easy for us to be a part of but I think also it's impact, I mean yeah the kids are getting free ice cream but their also interacting with the police which is something that I think is pretty neat," said AB Ice Cream Owner Don Grant.

Together the small business and Pine Knoll Shores police officers hope to leave young residents and visitors with a positive lasting impression.