Advertisement

Pine Knoll Shores police reward kids’ good deeds with sweet tickets

(WITN)
Published: Jun. 15, 2020 at 7:59 PM EDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Pine Knoll Shores police officers are at it again this year. They're handing out tickets to children, and the kids are anxious to get the sweet ticket for ice cream or candy.

Officers created the program and are bringing it back this summer to build positive lasting connections with local children and reward them for good deeds.

Police Chief Ryan Thompson said, "It's our core mission, not just to protect the lives and property of our residents and our visitors but to know them, and know what's going on in their neighborhood."

The police department is now on the lookout for kids doing the right thing in their town this summer and they have a sweet reward for them.

The AB Ice Cream and Candy Shoppe in Atlantic Beach partnered with the police department for the first time last year, and now this year they increased the number of tickets they've given to the department to share with students doing good deeds.

"It's something that's pretty easy for us to be a part of but I think also it's impact, I mean yeah the kids are getting free ice cream but their also interacting with the police which is something that I think is pretty neat," said AB Ice Cream Owner Don Grant.

Together the small business and Pine Knoll Shores police officers hope to leave young residents and visitors with a positive lasting impression.

Latest News

News

Target announces Juneteenth as a company holiday

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By WITN Web Team
Juneteenth becomes Target holiday

News

Confederate statue removal soon after Monday night vote

Updated: 1 hours ago
The statue in front of the Pitt Co. Courthouse will be removed in a matter of weeks.

News

Ambulance involved in Greenville crash

Updated: 2 hours ago
The crash happened at Fifth & Pitt streets, just down from the main fire station.

News

Winston-Salem backs off shifting money from police budget

Updated: 3 hours ago
Winston-Salem has backed off a plan that would have shifted $1 million away from the police department and toward anti-poverty efforts.

News

ECU Swimming and Diving campaign donating to Special Olympic Swim Team

Updated: 8 hours ago
The alumni group that is in charge of the campaign has decided that no matter the outcome of donations they receive, they are going to be donating a portion of proceeds to the Special Olympic Swim Team.

Latest News

News

Deputies investigating Pitt County fatal fire

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
Deputies are investigating a house fire that killed one person in Pitt County.

News

Deputies investigating Pitt County fatal fire

Updated: 8 hours ago
Deputies are investigating a house fire that killed one person in Pitt County.

National

Shake Shack ‘horrified’ NYC officers’ drinks may have had bleach

Updated: 11 hours ago
New York City police have determined there was no criminality by Shake Shack employees after three officers drank milkshakes believed to be contaminated with bleach.

News

Weather Authority Forecast for Tuesday, June 16, 2020

Updated: 12 hours ago
Weather Authority Forecast for Tuesday, June 16, 2020

News

Aquariums offering virtual summer camp programs

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Liz Bateson
For the first time ever, the four aquariums on the N.C. coast are hosting a virtual summer camp.

State

Teacher bonus bill penned by Republicans clears state senate

Updated: 14 hours ago
North Carolina public school teachers would get $350 bonuses and potentially more one-time income in a Republican measure approved by the state Senate.