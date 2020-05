The mayor of a Crystal Coast town has suddenly died.

Pine Knoll Shores announced this afternoon the death of Mayor Ken Jones.

The town said the mayor will be deeply missed. No other information about his death was released.

Jones attended Wednesday night's town board meeting.

He was first elected mayor in 2009 and prior to that served on the town's planning board.

