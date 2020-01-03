Pine Knoll Shores Fire Department says carbon monoxide detectors may have prevented tragedy

The Pine Knoll Shores Fire Department says that a family's carbon monoxide alarm may have prevented a tragedy.

The department received a call to their alarms activation around 7:00 p.m. Thursday night. As the crew arrived at the home, they heard the alarms that turned out to be carbon monoxide detectors.

A grandmother, her daughter, and grandson were all in the home baking cookies.

The fire department chief moved the family outside for clean air and had the crew bring in a gas detector.

CO levels above 101 parts per million are dangerous, and they recorded levels of 280 ppm in the home.

The crew cleared the CO after about 30 minutes.

The chief says the family would have been in serious danger if they did not have the carbon monoxide detectors. He believes the oven was the cause.

