Pill making operation crushed in Beaufort County

A Beaufort County man has a $750,000 bond after deputies say they found a pill making operation in a home.

Dylan Holcomb, 26, was arrested Thursday and charged with two counts of trafficking in opioids (fentanyl) by possession, two counts of trafficking in opioids (fentanyl) by manufacturing, two counts of trafficking in opioids (fentanyl) by transportation, maintaining a vehicle and residence for the purpose of storing and selling a controlled substance, possession of a firearm by a felon, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

After a raid on the man's home on Tupelo Lane in Pamlico Plantation, deputies found a pill press, powered fentanyl, some 1,575 fentanyl-laced pills, some 418 Xanax shaped pills, packaging material, a digital scale, postal shipping packages and a custom built 9mm pistol with a suppressor.

Holcomb's arrest stemmed from an investigation by the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office Drug Unit, Agents with DEA and Agents with the SBI Clandestine Unit.

