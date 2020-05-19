Pier 1 permanently closing all stores

Pier 1 will close its remaining stores, including the three here in Eastern Carolina.

The home decor chain announced today that it would "begin an orderly wind-down" of its stores as soon as possible after it wasn't able to find a buyer due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Pier 1 has stores in Greenville, New Bern, and Morehead City, all which remain closed due to the pandemic.

The company plans to sell its inventory as soon as stores can reopen.

Back in February, the Forth Worth, Texas retailer filed for bankruptcy protection and had hoped to find a buyer before the pandemic hit.