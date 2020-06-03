Pets of the Week: The "Nature Litter"

It's kitten season and there's no shortage of cats up for adoption at the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina.

Today's pets of the week are Pine, Fern and Sprout. They're called the "nature litter" because of their names.

They're all about 2 months old and have been in foster care for the last two weeks or so. Volunteers say they are well socialized.

There are currently kittens from 20 litters that are up for adoption.

Volunteers say because there are so many kittens in their care right now, they are in need of donations of pate wet food. They suggest purchasing it from Chewy.com or Amazon so it can ship directly to the humane society.

To adopt, contact the humane society at adopthsec@gmail.com.