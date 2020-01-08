Pets of the Week: Bay and Beanie

This week’s featured pets from the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina are Bay and Beanie.

The lovable beagles are both girls around 6 years old.

Bay is very confident and vocal. Volunteers say she acts like she has never met a stranger and is extremely friendly. Beanie, on the other hand, is more timid. They say they make a great duo.

The two dogs have funny mannerisms and will certainly bring a lot of laughs and love to any family. Napping is among their favorite things and you can often catch them snuggling together.

The two must be adopted together, as they are bonded and thrive while in each other’s company.

The adoption center is open from 1 pm-5 pm on Thursday's and Friday's and from 9 am-12 pm on Saturday's.

