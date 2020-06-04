Petition seeks to remove Confederate statue at Pitt County Courthouse

The Confederate monument in uptown Greenville is viewed in different ways, but for some people, the recent equality protests are shedding new light on the old statues.

To fully understand what the statue stands for, Austin Jordan said you need to study the reason and time in history when the monuments were erected.

Jordan studied political science and history while attending ECU. He said, he studied these monuments and said the statues are about more than honoring war figures. "And they were put there mostly to dissuade African Americans from protesting​ and that's where the Greenville Status falls is 1914 right there in the middle​ of Jim Crow,"​ said Jordan.

Pitt County Commissioner Alex Albright said they are investigating how much it will cost to move the statue.

In the midst of this national push for equality, Jessica McNally said she revisited the movement after Sunday’s protest in Greenville.

"Reminded me of the oppression and everything that we need to move forward ​from. We need to move to a more open and honest and respectful space for ​everyone,"​ said McNally.

Zachary Pate signed the petition. He said, "I think that it is a piece of history and you can't erase history, but I ​don't think it belongs as the symbology of the center of town."​

There are currently more than 1,000 signatures on the petition to move the Confederate monument. Two county commissioners said they are in the process of investigating how much it will cost to move them, but at this moment neither a vote or a decision has been made.