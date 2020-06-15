Advertisement

Petition circulates in Onslow County to remove Confederate monument

(WITN)
Published: Jun. 15, 2020 at 7:44 PM EDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
Protesters in Onslow County are joining the nationwide call to remove Confederate monuments and statues from government property.

An online petition was created over the weekend to remove the Confederate memorial outside the Onslow County courthouse.

“We are working now to determine if this statue is owned in fact by the state of North Carolina,” said Onslow County Manager Sharon Russell.

Russel said the county wouldn’t be able to do anything to the statue if it’s state property. If that is true, it wouldn’t be protected by a North Carolina General statute that prohibits any action from being taken on any statue in the state without the approval of the North Carolina Historical Commission.

“We know that Daughters of the American Revolution initially put this in place in the 1950s, and we are we are looking to see whether or not it now falls under that North Carolina general statute,” said Russell.

The county manager misspoke and meant to say Daughters of the Confederacy.

