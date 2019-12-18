Pet safety during the holidays

It's important to keep your furry family member in mind this holiday season.

Keeping an eye on what they ingest and what they get into can save you a costly trip to the vet.

Pets are very curious and like to stick their nose in everything.

But if you're traveling to a new place this Christmas and taking your pet with you, keeping an eye on what they can get a hold of is crucial.

Dr. Christian Proietto is a veterinarian at Animal Care East in Winterville.

He says if your pet likes to chew on inanimate objects, making sure they don't swallow ribbons, wrapping paper and other items is important to prevent choking.

Dr. Proietto says his vet clinic always sees patients during the holidays with gastrointestinal issues.

"Stay away from high fatty foods, stay away from pot roast this Christmas and chicken skin, turkey skin you want to stay away from too," Proietto said.

He says making sure your dogs don't chew on bones can prevent obstruction and even stomach tears.

And even if you have a fake Christmas tree up this year, making sure you keep an eye on your pets when they are around the tree, is important.

Dr. Proietto says pine needles can get lodged in your pets throat and cause serious issues in the stomach.

Tree sap can also cause laryngitis.

And for those of you who heard that poinsettias are toxic, they are.

Dr. Proietto says stomach toxicity is a big problem in pets, when ingesting these beautiful flowers.