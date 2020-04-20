Pet resort reopens for essential workers dogs

To stop the spread of COVID-19, many doggy daycares shut down leaving some essential workers that are gone all day with no place for their furry friend to go, and a vet says there are psychological effects on dogs left at home for too long.

Hoffman Haus Pet Resort, in Winterville got permission to reopen to give essential workers a safe place for their dogs to have some fun. Owner Heather Lindberg said they kept getting requests.

"Many people are working long hours and also working from home. And the dogs needs to get out and play," said Lindberg

After being open 24/7 for over 30 years, Hoffman Haus Pet Resort had to close its doors for the first time ever to help flatten the curve. They were also allowed to reopen their grooming services. Many pets have hair that is matted from not being able to go to the groomers for weeks.

Lindberg said, "Animals have not been able to be groomed. And it's not safe for owners to be using clippers and scissors on their pets at home."

And the pet parents are grateful. Frank Bradham is retired and has been getting his golden retriever groomed at the resort for a few years now. He says he didn't know what to do with his dog's hair.

Bradham said, "We want him to stay clean. And he's a large dog. And it's hard for us to clean him and groom him."

And while there, his furry friend can burn some energy.

"They allow exercise and games... swimming! He's a golden retriever. So, he loves to swim," Bradham said.

Keeping your dog cooped inside during these circumstances can actually stress out your dog. Kate Davis, veterinarian with Firetower Animal Clinic, in Winterville, says dogs can sometimes take it out on your home by scratching, or destroying or going through household items, becoming noisier, or self-mutilating due to the anxiety.

"It can be separation anxiety—not seeing their owners for quite some time while they're on their shifts. Or it could be some destructive behaviors that we start to see," said Davis.

So, a break at daycare could be a relief.

Davis said, "It could potentially cut down on some of the behaviors and anxiety that they could develop."

And that's Lindberg's goal.

"It's essential for us to stay open for the essential workers to be able to have care for their dogs," Lindberg said.

If you're working from home, Davis says the best thing to do is to keep a routine going, so that when you do return to work, it may lessen your dog's anxiety. And if you can't go to a doggy daycare, try to ask someone else to take your dog out for you.

The pet resort is doing curbside services and is accepting online payments to keep the pick-ups and drop-offs as safe as possible. They're also sanitizing equipment and limiting staff, such as one groomer at a time.