Pet of the Week: Wisteria

This week's Pet of the Week from the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina is Wisteria.

Wisteria is a sweet, 10-month pointer mix. Volunteers say she can be timid at first, but quickly warms up with a bit of reassurance. They say she really comes out of her shell when she gets around other dogs.

The humane society is still hosting their Christmas gift wrapping fundraiser at the Greenville Mall. Until December 24, people can bring their gifts to the mall to be wrapped for a fee, with all proceeds benefiting the humane society.

The gift wrapping booth is located outside of Victoria’s Secret and the fragrance department of Belk’s. Hours vary, so volunteers suggest checking the event on Facebook or calling the humane society beforehand.

The shelter has also teamed up with Pure Eart Pets for a new, monthly dog subscription box. The box includes and a portion of the proceeds from the boxes sold in December will go back to HSEC.

The humane society will have new hours and will be open from 1- 5 pm on Thursday’s and Friday’s, from 11- 4 pm on Saturday’s and 1- 4 pm on Sunday’s.

The Humane Society of Eastern Carolina brings adoptable animals every Wednesday at 6:25 a.m. on WITN News at Sunrise.

