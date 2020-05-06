Pet of the Week: Willow

This week's Pet of the Week from the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina is Willow.

Willow is a 14-month-old coonhound mix. Volunteers say she loves to be the center of attention, to play (especially tug-o-war), but they say she also knows when to calm down and make a good cuddle buddy.

She has a history of seizures and takes medication twice a day because of it. Volunteers say she hasn't had a seizure since she started taking her medicine, but they still believe she would be best in a home without any other pets.

The humane society is still accepting applications. You can e-mail it to adopthsec@gmail.com and a volunteer will be in touch with you as soon as possible.