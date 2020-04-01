Pet of the Week: Stella

This week's Pet of the Week from the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina is Stella.

Sella is a 2.5 year old terrier mix. Volunteers say she is very smart and loves to play!

She will need an owner who is willing to train her. Luckily, they she is in a foster home right now that is doing just that. Volunteers say she is slowly but surely learning to be the best girl she can be.

Stella does get along with other dogs, so if you already have a pup at home, the more the merrier!

If you want to support a local business and the humane society, you can order take out from Famiglia this Friday and Saturday. A portion of proceeds will go right back to the humane society.

The A Night to Paws event that was scheduled for April 4 has been moved to September 12.

The humane society says all of the pets are being fostered and volunteers are still accepting applications during the coronavirus outbreak.

You can download the application here​​ and e-mail it to adopthsec@gmail.com. Staff will be reviewing applications, but remind everyone to be patient.

For more information, head to the humane society's website.