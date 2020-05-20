Pet of the Week: Saffron

This week's Pet of the Week from the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina is Saffron.

He is about 9 months old. Volunteers say he came to the humane society with a few siblings who all have adorable spice names.

Saffron is currently in foster care with a family. They say he is playful and lovable. They say he loves to run, hide, splash in water and cuddles.

Volunteers say he does not like other cats and should probably not be in a home with other pets.

The humane society says they do not have concrete plans to reopen, but as always, people may send their applications to adopthsec@gmail.com.