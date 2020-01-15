Pet of the Week: Roxy

This week’s featured pets from the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina are Roxy.

Roxy came to the humane society this past weekend. The one-year-old mixed breed has cute speckled socks and adorable perky ears.

She is on the smaller side, weighing about 40 pounds.

Volunteers say she is very active and would do great in a family with children and other pets. They say she will be a great companion to anyone looking for an adventure buddy.

If you want to test out what it's like having a pet, the humane society has the perfect opportunity coming up this Valentine's Day. For a small donation, HSEC is letting people take home a dog or cat for a sleepover. There are some rules, so anyone interested should e-mail staff at hsecfoster@gmail.com.

The adoption center is open from 1 pm-5 pm on Thursday's and Friday's and from 9 am-12 pm on Saturday's.

The Humane Society of Eastern Carolina brings adoptable animals every Wednesday at 6:25 a.m. on Witn News at Sunrise.