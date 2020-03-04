Pet of the Week: Roe

This week’s featured pets from the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina is Roe.

Roe is about four-months old and a golden retriever mix. She came to the humane society this past weekend with two other siblings.

Volunteers say she is shy, but is slowly warming up. They say she would do great in a home with owners who are diligent in their training and socialization.

This weekend, the humane society is hosting Bone Appetit with Famiglia. On both Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m.- 9 p.m., a percentage of proceeds will be donated to animals at HSEC.

The humane society is open from 1- 5 p.m. on Thursday's and Friday's and 9 a.m.- 12 p.m. on Saturday's.

The Humane Society of Eastern Carolina brings adoptable animals every Wednesday at 6:25 a.m. on WITN News at Sunrise.