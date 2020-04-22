Pet of the Week: Poppy

This week's Pet of the Week from the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina is Poppy.

Poppy is a 2-year-old cat. She is currently in a foster home with another cat and dogs. Volunteers say she gets along well with other animals.

One thing that's really unique about Poppy is she only has three legs. Volunteers say it doesn't slow her down one bit!

Her foster mom says she is a people person and cuddler who enjoys watching Netflix.

The humane society is still accepting adoptions. You find them on the humane society's​website and e-mail it to adopthsec@gmail.com.