Pet of the Week: Pluto

This week’s featured pets from the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina is Pluto.

Pluto is a large, sleek "teenage" cat who is almost 10 months old.

He has siblings, also named after planets, and most of them have been adopted. Volunteers say they are extremely people-friendly and are always happy around people.

They also say Pluto does well with other cats.

Starting February 1, the humane society will be offering a special called "Feline the Love." A number of cats, including Pluto, will be available at a discounted adoption fee of $20. Most of the cats under this special have grown up in the shelter and are often overlooked, despite their lovable and social personalities, according to volunteers.

The Humane Society of Eastern Carolina brings adoptable animals every Wednesday at 6:25 a.m. on WITN News at Sunrise.