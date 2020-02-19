Pet of the Week: Oop

This week’s featured pets from the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina is Oop.

Oop is a two and a half year old pit bull terrier mix who's been with the humane society since last summer.

Volunteers say he is goofy and energetic. They say he is happiest when he is laying on the ground getting a belly rub. He is very people-oriented and does well in a home.

A meet and greet is required before an application for adoption is approved.

The humane society is open from 1- 5 p.m. on Thursday's and Friday's and 9 a.m.- 12 p.m. on Saturday's.

The Humane Society of Eastern Carolina brings adoptable animals every Wednesday at 6:25 a.m. on WITN News at Sunrise.