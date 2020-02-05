Pet of the Week: Nico

This week’s featured pets from the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina is Nico.

Nico is part of a litter of seven adorable puppies. They are shepherd/ pit mixes and about two months old.

Volunteers say they are lovable, but require a lot of training and patience.

Anyone interested in adopting one of the puppies can submit an application up until Friday, February 7. After that, staff will begin choosing the best fit for them.

You can also give back to the humane society this weekend by stopping by Famiglia in Winterville on Friday or Saturday between 11 a.m.- 9 p.m. for a meal. The restaurant is donating a percentage of the proceeds to the humane society.

The humane society is open from 1- 5 p.m. on Thursday's and Friday's and 9 a.m.- 12 p.m. on Saturday's.

The Humane Society of Eastern Carolina brings adoptable animals every Wednesday at 6:25 a.m. on WITN News at Sunrise.