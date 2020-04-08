Pet of the Week: Muffin

This week's Pet of the Week from the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina is Muffin.

Muffin is a calico cat who is almost 8 years old. She has a relaxed personality and volunteers say it doesn't take much to make her happy.

They say she is very lady-like and often sits with her paws crossed like a true princess.

She is currently in a foster home like all of the animals at the humane society because of COVID-19. Her foster family says she is doing very well!

The humane society is closed until at least the end of April. All of the animals are in foster homes and adoptions can still be done through appointments.

You can download the application online ​and e-mail it to hsec@gmail.com.