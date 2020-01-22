Pet of the Week: Ms. Waffles

This week’s featured pets from the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina is Ms. Waffles.

Ms. Waffles is a retriever mix that is about 1.5 years old. She has been with the humane society for about a month but is looking for her forever home.

Volunteers say she is very laid back and does well with mostly anything. She loves napping and is an even bigger fan of anything soft and cozy. They say she would be the perfect companion for anyone looking for a snuggle buddy!

Ms. Waffles is dog-friendly, but prefers male dogs over female.

The humane society will be closed on January 23-26 for facility maintenance and staff training.

After this weekend, the center will return to its normal hours of 1 pm-5 pm on Thursday's and Friday's and from 9 am-12 pm on Saturday's.

The Humane Society of Eastern Carolina brings adoptable animals every Wednesday at 6:25 a.m. on WITN News at Sunrise.

